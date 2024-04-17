Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 453,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

