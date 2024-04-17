Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading Up 2.8%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.72 and last traded at $62.24. 11,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 255,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

