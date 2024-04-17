Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 6,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 83,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 198,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.82% of Gyre Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

