EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 78,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,446,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SATS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EchoStar

EchoStar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,699.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.