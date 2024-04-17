U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $20.04. 917,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,881,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

