Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

