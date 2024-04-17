Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.44. 681,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,085,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.