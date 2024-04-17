Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.44. 681,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,085,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.
Bentley Systems Stock Performance
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Bentley Systems Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
