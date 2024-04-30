Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $570,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

