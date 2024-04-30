Alkami Technology (ALKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Alkami Technology has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. On average, analysts expect Alkami Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Alkami Technology stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,009. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $668,777.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,823 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,625.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $668,777.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 434,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,627.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,734 shares of company stock worth $2,658,864. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALKT

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.