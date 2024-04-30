Alkami Technology (ALKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Alkami Technology has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. On average, analysts expect Alkami Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alkami Technology Price Performance
Alkami Technology stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,009. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $26.75.
ALKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.
Alkami Technology Company Profile
Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.
