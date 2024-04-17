Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 58,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 137,977 shares.The stock last traded at $87.94 and had previously closed at $88.29.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.35.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.