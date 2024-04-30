Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.57.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04.
Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
