Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $323,000 Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Open Text during the third quarter worth $49,856,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Open Text by 48.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,606,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,627,000 after acquiring an additional 524,009 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,046,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,983,000 after acquiring an additional 286,766 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 22.4% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,146,000 after acquiring an additional 240,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Open Text by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,767,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,345,000 after acquiring an additional 191,292 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.09. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

OTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Open Text in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

