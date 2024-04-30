Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,577 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 683,984 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,653,000 after purchasing an additional 605,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 513,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

