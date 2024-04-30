Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

