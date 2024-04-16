WNS (NYSE:WNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.87

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.87 and last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 13056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in WNS by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342,922 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 19.7% during the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 78,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 689,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,831,000 after buying an additional 50,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 214,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after acquiring an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.



WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

