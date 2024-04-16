Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 160.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.60.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.4 %

WHR opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

