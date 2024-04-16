KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. KOK has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $241,470.66 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,085.30 or 0.99984073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012282 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000052 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00460954 USD and is down -11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $389,837.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

