Dakota Wealth Management Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

