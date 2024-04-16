Wealth Alliance Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.54. The company had a trading volume of 500,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,006. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

