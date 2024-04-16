Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Senior Officer Acquires C$59,713.50 in Stock

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,713.50.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE FRU traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 208,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,465. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.15. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$12.66 and a 52 week high of C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. Analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRU. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.81.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

