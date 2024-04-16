Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,993,000 after acquiring an additional 548,206 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $147.22. 203,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,083. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.86 and a 200-day moving average of $141.51.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
