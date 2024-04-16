Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.92 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. On average, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.