StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Up 31.6 %

JAGX opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

