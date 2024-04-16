Stifel Nicolaus Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $134.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.52.

Shares of CNI opened at $128.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.30. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,534,000 after acquiring an additional 387,975 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after buying an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after buying an additional 1,280,726 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after buying an additional 625,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,471,733,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

