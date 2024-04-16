Status Price Tops $0.0365 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Status has a total market cap of $141.71 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010882 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,927.47 or 0.99791238 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012495 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,279 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,279.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03631732 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $6,058,338.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.