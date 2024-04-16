Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 130.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.42. 702,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,899. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

