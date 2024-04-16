Riverstone Advisors LLC Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.0% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,095. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

