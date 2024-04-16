Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s 9th Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 3.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.92. 359,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.33 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.72 and its 200-day moving average is $167.88.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

