SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up about 2.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.24. 152,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.