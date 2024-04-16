Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 14,718 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up about 5.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.20% of EMCOR Group worth $20,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after acquiring an additional 320,153 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after buying an additional 310,718 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after buying an additional 304,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in EMCOR Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after buying an additional 264,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.80. 90,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,028. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.10. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.14 and a 1 year high of $369.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.85.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

