Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Reduced by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.06% of Markel Group worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Markel Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.1 %

MKL stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,425.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,215. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,482.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,445.33. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,272.43 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

