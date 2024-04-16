Prosperitas Financial LLC Buys 628 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prosperitas Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.39. 2,634,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,895. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

