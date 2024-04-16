O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Cut to $1,220.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,089.59.

Shares of ORLY traded up $17.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,086.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,089.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,005.60. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

