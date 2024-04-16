DGS Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $80,456,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $65,522,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after buying an additional 388,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.54. 121,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,479. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.56 and its 200 day moving average is $151.69. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.