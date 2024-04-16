Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.9 %

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,134,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,945,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

