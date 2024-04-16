Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 2,851 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 5.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $155.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,989. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.35.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

