Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after purchasing an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $76.30. 5,590,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,867. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

