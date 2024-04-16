Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,468,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,200,000 after buying an additional 1,910,553 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.98. 8,286,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,578,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

