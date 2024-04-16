Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,090 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.