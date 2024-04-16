Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 456 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.71. The company had a trading volume of 77,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

