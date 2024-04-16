Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 182,463 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 182,463 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Starbucks worth $150,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average is $94.57.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

