Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

