Citigroup Begins Coverage on Auna (NYSE:AUNA)

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.77% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Auna in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Auna in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
