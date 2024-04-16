Lotus Technology (LOT) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 676 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lotus Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lotus Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology Competitors 122 567 882 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 75.57%. Given Lotus Technology’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million -$742.00 million -13.19 Lotus Technology Competitors $1.09 billion -$59.88 million 45.10

This table compares Lotus Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lotus Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% -39.40% Lotus Technology Competitors -34.70% -44.81% -0.04%

Risk & Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s peers have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lotus Technology peers beat Lotus Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

