Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Stock Price Up 18.9%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.15. 419,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 561,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Jin Medical International Stock Up 22.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20.

Jin Medical International Company Profile

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

