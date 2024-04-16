Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.50 and last traded at $65.74. 1,542,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,484,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

The firm has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 552,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after purchasing an additional 227,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

