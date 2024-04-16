Short Interest in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expands By 5.6%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 30,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 861,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.06.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
