Short Interest in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expands By 5.6%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 30,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 861,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

