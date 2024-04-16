Investors Research Corp Trims Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 170.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,582,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,417,481 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3,785.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,043,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 1,017,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

