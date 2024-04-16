Imprint Wealth LLC Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,432,000 after purchasing an additional 522,608 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.78. The company had a trading volume of 976,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,872. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

