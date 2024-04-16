Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 51,370 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,098 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,585,066 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after buying an additional 615,942 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Argus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,490,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,585,377. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.